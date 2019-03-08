Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-four who has lost her battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

The mum-of-four died after battling a rare form of blood cancer. Picture: Chris Bishop The mum-of-four died after battling a rare form of blood cancer. Picture: Chris Bishop

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, had been fighting acute myeloid leukaemia for four years, died on Saturday, August 3.

Friends and family had been desperately trying to raise £250,000 to send her to America for life-saving treatment.

Her friends Chris Heyes and Andy Lucraft-Townley organised events to raise money and walked from Downham to Cardiff in the hope of raising awareness and support.

Mr Heyes broke the devastating news on Facebook.

Posting on the Downham to Cardiff Facebook page, Mr Heyes said: "It is with great sorrow that, on behalf of her family, we announce that Heather passed away on Saturday.

"She fought bravely for years against leukaemia, but sadly it took its toll."

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.30am, at the cemetery on Rouse's Lane.

Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Heyes (right) with Heather Bellamy Picture: Chris Bishop Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Heyes (right) with Heather Bellamy Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Heyes wrote: "Heather's wishes were no black to be worn, colourful clothes and dress to be comfortable.

"Thank you to everybody for your support over the last six months or so.

"The community has really come together for Heather, so please let's do it one more time and remember the wonderful lady that she was."