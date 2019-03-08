Search

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

PUBLISHED: 12:53 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 06 August 2019

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-four who has lost her battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, had been fighting acute myeloid leukaemia for four years, died on Saturday, August 3.

Friends and family had been desperately trying to raise £250,000 to send her to America for life-saving treatment.

Her friends Chris Heyes and Andy Lucraft-Townley organised events to raise money and walked from Downham to Cardiff in the hope of raising awareness and support.

Mr Heyes broke the devastating news on Facebook.

Posting on the Downham to Cardiff Facebook page, Mr Heyes said: "It is with great sorrow that, on behalf of her family, we announce that Heather passed away on Saturday.

"She fought bravely for years against leukaemia, but sadly it took its toll."

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.30am, at the cemetery on Rouse's Lane.

Mr Heyes wrote: "Heather's wishes were no black to be worn, colourful clothes and dress to be comfortable.

"Thank you to everybody for your support over the last six months or so.

"The community has really come together for Heather, so please let's do it one more time and remember the wonderful lady that she was."

