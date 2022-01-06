News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People urged to check sheds and outbuildings for missing man

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:47 PM January 6, 2022
John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

People have been urged to check their sheds and outbuildings for a vulnerable missing man.

John Boyd, 77, from Wimbotsham Road in Downham Market, has been missing since Tuesday, January 4 and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers have deployed a number of resources to help with the search operation, including assistance from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team, two drones and police dogs.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about John Boyd who went missing from Downham Market.

Mr Boyd was last seen on Maple Road in Downham Market at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair and is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan coloured trousers and brown shoes.

Police are asking people in and around the Downham Market area to check their sheds and outbuildings as he could be seeking shelter.

John Boyd who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4, from behind.

Chief Inspector Rob Button said: "We are concerned for John’s welfare given the circumstances. He has been missing for more than 24 hours now and given the temperatures outside, along with the fact he is vulnerable, he could be feeling quite scared.

“We have now released images of John in the clothing we believe he is currently wearing and would therefore urge members of the public to keep an eye out for him.”

Anyone who may have seen Mr Boyd or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident 210 of 4 January 2022.

