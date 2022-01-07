Town council sets up HQ to aid search for missing Downham Market man

John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A west Norfolk town council has set up a headquarters to aid in the search for a missing man.

Downham Market Town Council has set up a gazebo by the clock tower, which will serve as a general headquarters while the search continues for John Boyd.

Mr Boyd, who is considered vulnerable, went missing on Tuesday, January 4, but has still not been found despite a continuing large search operation.

The headquarters will serve as a meeting point for people involved in the search who will meet there on the hour, every hour.

Earlier this week Norfolk Police urged people to check their sheds and outbuildings amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Officers have deployed a number of resources to help with the search operation, including assistance from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team, two drones and police dogs.

Mr Boyd was last seen on Maple Road in Downham Market at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair and is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan coloured trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Boyd or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident 210 of 4 January 2022.



