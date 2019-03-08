Men's Shed plan for Downham Market
PUBLISHED: 09:29 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 13 May 2019
Archant
Another town could soon have a men's shed, to help combat loneliness.
Downham Market Men's Shed has been meeting at the town's Eternity Church.
Now it is applying to build a meeting place in the grounds of the church, on Sovereign Way.
You may also want to watch:
In a planning statement, it says: "The aim of men's sheds is to help combat loneliness, isolation and depression, particularly in
men who generally have poor social skills, by meeting in a workshop environment and making and repairing things.
"The meeting room will be located on land adjacent to the Eternity Church. It will be made up of three modular units, supported on masonry piers off concrete pad foundations. It will be open plan
inside, with wheelchair accessible external doors and ramp from the path which will lead to the building from the rear of the church."
It adds the building will not generate additional traffic because the group already meets at the church.