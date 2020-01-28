Search

Advanced search

Music festival to return to Downham Market

PUBLISHED: 11:40 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 January 2020

Professional and amateur musicians entertained people around the town. Picture: Lingo Design

Professional and amateur musicians entertained people around the town. Picture: Lingo Design

Archant

Downham Market town council are promising theevent will be 'bigger and better' than before.

Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design.Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design.

Planning for this year's Downham Market Live is in full swing, with the town council music event set to return on Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

Thousands attended the town's first ever live music festival in 2019, which saw more than 40 performances take place in 20 locations in the town centre.

Organisers are keen to carry on its success following the news that the three-day event created a boom in sales for businesses and shops in the area and increased footfall.

A town council spokesman said: "The first Downham Market Live was a huge success and attracted approximately 3000 people across the three days and venues around the town."

Downham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market LiveDownham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market Live

You may also want to watch:

"One shop owner in High Street South said their footfall increased five fold on normal Saturdays, the music events at the Conservative Club and the Downham Club were also full to capacity.

"2020 is shaping up already to be bigger and better and the town council is already engaging with local musicians and traders in the town to bring the very best experience to Downham Market.

"Many events will be free, including music workshops, buskers trail and the main stage on the Town Square."

This year will see new events take place around the town, including a Downham Market heat of 'Battle of the Bands' taking place at the Downham Market Club on Saturday, April 4 and a band workshop aimed at helping vocalists, bands and musicians.

The committee is also seeking buskers, local musicians, sponsors and volunteers.

For more information, please contact info@downhammarkettc.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Uninsured drink driver fled scene after roundabout crash

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Passengers stuck on-board as Greater Anglia train comes to a halt

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

The NHS manager who sent THAT email? Here’s why I think he should keep his job

Doreen Livermore's tragic death should have been the Trust's priority. They now need to prove that in future, it always will be, says Liz Nice. Photo: Archant

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24