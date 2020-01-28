Music festival to return to Downham Market

Professional and amateur musicians entertained people around the town. Picture: Lingo Design Archant

Downham Market town council are promising theevent will be 'bigger and better' than before.

Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design. Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design.

Planning for this year's Downham Market Live is in full swing, with the town council music event set to return on Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

Thousands attended the town's first ever live music festival in 2019, which saw more than 40 performances take place in 20 locations in the town centre.

Organisers are keen to carry on its success following the news that the three-day event created a boom in sales for businesses and shops in the area and increased footfall.

A town council spokesman said: "The first Downham Market Live was a huge success and attracted approximately 3000 people across the three days and venues around the town."

Downham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market Live Downham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market Live

"One shop owner in High Street South said their footfall increased five fold on normal Saturdays, the music events at the Conservative Club and the Downham Club were also full to capacity.

"2020 is shaping up already to be bigger and better and the town council is already engaging with local musicians and traders in the town to bring the very best experience to Downham Market.

"Many events will be free, including music workshops, buskers trail and the main stage on the Town Square."

This year will see new events take place around the town, including a Downham Market heat of 'Battle of the Bands' taking place at the Downham Market Club on Saturday, April 4 and a band workshop aimed at helping vocalists, bands and musicians.

The committee is also seeking buskers, local musicians, sponsors and volunteers.

For more information, please contact info@downhammarkettc.co.uk