Town hosts first ever live music festival

People were entertained with live music at the Conservative Lion Club.. Picture: PixBeat Photo ©2019 PixBeat Photo

A Norfolk town was brought alive with the sound of music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Professional and amateur musicians entertained people around the town. Picture: Lingo Design Professional and amateur musicians entertained people around the town. Picture: Lingo Design

Hundreds of people gathered in Downham Market over the weekend to listen and partake in the town's live music festival.

More than 40 performances took place in 20 locations around the town as part of the Downham Market Live festival from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29.

Poets and songwriters sung their hearts out at venues around the town. Venues included the Crown Hotel Stable Bar, the Downham Market Club on Paradise Road, Arbuckles and the Downham Market Town Hall.

Open event performances took place on an acoustic stage on the Town Square on Saturday, and a host of street food retailers and artisan craft stalls were also present.

Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design. Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design.

Events were held for people of all ages and a variety of music genres were played to suit all tastes.

Professional and amateur musicians came together to entertain the crowds and bring the streets of Downham Market alive.

MORE: Music scene could expand following lottery grant.

Musicians played in venues around the town. Picture: PixBeat Photo Musicians played in venues around the town. Picture: PixBeat Photo

Music came to a close on Sunday at the Downham Market Town Hall, with musical entertainment from The Georgia, Shackleton Trio, Five Fathoms Deep and Gentlemen of Few.

Liz Pendelton, Downham Market Live committee member, said: "The positive response has been overwhelming. So many kind comments and genuinely lovely feedback from all involved and many residents and visitors to the town.

"It was incredibly hard work as a small committee, putting on the first event of it's kind, working in our spare time to coordinate over 40 performers in 20 plus locations, but it was all completely worth it.

The town came alive with the sound of music over the weekend. Picture: Lingo Design The town came alive with the sound of music over the weekend. Picture: Lingo Design

"The lottery community fund made it much easier, but it was the support of local organisations and businesses along with the dedicated volunteers in the community who really made it possible.

You may also want to watch:

"In particular the Barker Brothers Acoustic Stage and Buskers Trail went down very well, the rain held off long enough and for a short while the sun shone on the Town Square while traders and people filled the streets."

The increase in footfall in the town over the weekend is said to have also given businesses and shops a boom in sales.

People gathered in the Town Square to listen to the live music on offer. Picture: Lingo Design People gathered in the Town Square to listen to the live music on offer. Picture: Lingo Design

The town came alive with the sound of music over the weekend. Picture: Lingo Design The town came alive with the sound of music over the weekend. Picture: Lingo Design