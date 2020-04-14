Club find homes for Easter eggs after raffle unable to go ahead

A club in Norfolk has donated Easter eggs to residential homes and key workers in the community after their raffle plans did not go eggs-actly to plan.

Downham Market Lions Club planned to distribute eight giant eggs and 16 large eggs to shops, pubs and clubs around the town for raffling to raise money for a charitable cause.

But their tradition of a few years was unable to go ahead due to self-isolation and lockdown over the coronavirus.

John Fox, from the club, said: “The Lions Club were left with rather more chocolate than was good for them.

“Following emails between club members it was agreed that the eggs should be given to local residential homes, the ambulance service and local surgeries.

“This distribution has taken place and so the Easter eggs have not been wasted and worthy causes have benefitted.”

The eggs were donated to The Grange, Ashville House, High Haven, Bridge Street Surgery, the Willows Surgery, Howdale Surgery and the Ambulance Station in Downham Market.