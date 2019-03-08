Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk club's appreciation for 'generous support'

PUBLISHED: 12:53 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 24 June 2019

Downham Market Lions certificate of appreciation for support Picture: Downham Lions

Downham Market Lions certificate of appreciation for support Picture: Downham Lions

Archant

Norfolk town club thanks couple for supporting their group.

A Lions Club has thanked a couple for their support.

The Downham Market Lions Club, which has been running for 42 years held its annual general meeting at the Conservative Club in Downham Market.

You may also want to watch:

The club's president, Chris Moreton gave the Conservative Club steward, Mark McDowell and his partner Wendy a certificate of appreciation for their generous support for the past year.

John Fox, vice president at the Lions Club said: "We really want to show our appreciation for Mark and Wendy. They always go the extra mile to make sure we are well accommodated at the Conservative Club and have facilities available to us."

The club has donated around £3,500 to good causes in the last year.

Mr Fox said: "We work to help people in whatever way we can. We have supported causes such as the Royal British Legion, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and the Hope for Heather campaign."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Opinion: Unfair that Gresham’s gets to hoover up Sir James Dyson’s cash bonanza

Sir James Dyson, left, with Gresham’s School's former headmaster Logie Bruce-Lockhart. Mr Bruce-Lockhart gave Sir James financial support to continue his education following the untimely death of his father, Alec, who taught classics at the school. Picture: Gresham's

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists