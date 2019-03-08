Norfolk club's appreciation for 'generous support'

Norfolk town club thanks couple for supporting their group.

A Lions Club has thanked a couple for their support.

The Downham Market Lions Club, which has been running for 42 years held its annual general meeting at the Conservative Club in Downham Market.

The club's president, Chris Moreton gave the Conservative Club steward, Mark McDowell and his partner Wendy a certificate of appreciation for their generous support for the past year.

John Fox, vice president at the Lions Club said: "We really want to show our appreciation for Mark and Wendy. They always go the extra mile to make sure we are well accommodated at the Conservative Club and have facilities available to us."

The club has donated around £3,500 to good causes in the last year.

Mr Fox said: "We work to help people in whatever way we can. We have supported causes such as the Royal British Legion, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and the Hope for Heather campaign."