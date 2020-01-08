Search

Norfolk library to celebrate 20th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:21 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 08 January 2020

Downham Market Library will be hosting an event to mark its 20th birthday. Picture: GettyImages

Downham Market Library will be hosting an event to mark its 20th birthday. Picture: GettyImages

RuthBlack

A Norfolk library is set to host a birthday celebration to mark its 20th year of serving the community.

Downham Market Library will be holding an event at The Priory Centre on Saturday, January 11 to celebrate 20 years since opening and to thank its customers for all their support over the years.

The event, which will take place from 10am to 4pm, is free and open to the public.

The day, which is aimed at families, will include stories, lego building, party games, treasure hunts, crafts and a free prize draw.

Fran Valentine, library manager, said: "We are very much part of our community and for our community.

"It's just nice to do something for the public.

"We've invited every member of staff who has ever worked at the library to the event, so old and new staff will be there.

"We want to thank all our lovely customers for supporting us over the last 20 years.

Cake will be cut at 2pm and live music will take place from 3pm.

