Norfolk town plans to tackle loneliness

PUBLISHED: 12:52 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 24 June 2019

The Big Dig at Downham Market Library

The Big Dig at Downham Market Library

Archant

A Norfolk town library is stepping up the battle to combat loneliness.

The library in Downham Market launched a big dig event on Saturday, June 15 to tackle loneliness in the town.

The centre and the hardy perennials vegetable gardening group gathered on the library grounds to encourage people in the town to come together through gardening.  The group was set up as part of the In Good Company campaign to help combat loneliness in Norfolk.

It plans to meet once or twice a month to bring people together by planting and looking after the community garden.

Fran Valentine, Downham Market library manager, said: "The  aim is to get people together, get out and make friends.

"Thousands of people in Norfolk are lonely and we don't want them to spend a day alone if they do not want to."

The next meeting will be Thursday, August 15 (2pm) at the Downham Market library.

