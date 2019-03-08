Search

Advanced search

'Kids find it hilarious' - meet the 'hunks' behind head-turning billboard

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 September 2019

Jamie McGuffog (left) and Terry Hills at Beds of Paradise in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie McGuffog (left) and Terry Hills at Beds of Paradise in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Thousands of eyes catch a glimpse of the 'hunks' of Downham Market every day on their way to and from work.

The hunks billboard beside the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe hunks billboard beside the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie McGuffog, 39, and Terry Hills, 45, are the faces of a tongue-in-cheek west Norfolk billboard.

The pair, who run Beds of Paradise and Living in Paradise in Downham Market, took a brave business move by 'posing' for an advertisement which is displayed in King's Lynn.

The billboard which has been around for three years has once again made a re-appearance on the Southgates roundabout, one of the busiest roundabouts in King's Lynn.

Although obvious that their faces have been digitally pasted onto impressively muscled bodies, it has been turning heads for commuters using the roads.

Mr McGuffog said: "It's meant to be funny, in no way is it serious.

"The photoshop is meant to look dodgy. We did it as a joke, which came about after we saw something on the back of a van which we thought was quite funny."

You may also want to watch:

The two can also be spotted on the back of the company van, which is driven all over West Norfolk and has even been driven to France.

Mr Hills said: "Deary me, we would never use our own bodies, it would cause accidents on the roundabout.

"If it was just a picture of a bed on a roundabout it wouldn't get any attention, you'd pay no notice to it."

The business which is in its 10th year started as a bed shop on Paradise Road before expanding onto High Street six years ago. It sells beds, bedroom and dining furniture, sofas and accessories.

Mr McGuffog said: "We regularly get comments from people about it, kids find it hilarious, one lady told us she has to go round the roundabout twice for her son because he thinks it's hysterical.

"We're a bit more laid back, we're not the traditional car type salesman in suits. We'll sell to you in a nice way."

The duo are looking to out-do themselves with a new idea.

Mr Hills said: "It needs a refresh, all I'll say is watch this space."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Norwich bakery shuts five days a week so owner can focus on ‘exciting projects’

Timberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Cake maker leaves job after success of afternoon tea delivery service

Laura Horne is celebrating the first anniversary of her afternoon tea business Credit: Laura Horne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists