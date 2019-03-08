'Kids find it hilarious' - meet the 'hunks' behind head-turning billboard

Jamie McGuffog (left) and Terry Hills at Beds of Paradise in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Thousands of eyes catch a glimpse of the 'hunks' of Downham Market every day on their way to and from work.

The hunks billboard beside the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop The hunks billboard beside the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie McGuffog, 39, and Terry Hills, 45, are the faces of a tongue-in-cheek west Norfolk billboard.

The pair, who run Beds of Paradise and Living in Paradise in Downham Market, took a brave business move by 'posing' for an advertisement which is displayed in King's Lynn.

The billboard which has been around for three years has once again made a re-appearance on the Southgates roundabout, one of the busiest roundabouts in King's Lynn.

Although obvious that their faces have been digitally pasted onto impressively muscled bodies, it has been turning heads for commuters using the roads.

Mr McGuffog said: "It's meant to be funny, in no way is it serious.

"The photoshop is meant to look dodgy. We did it as a joke, which came about after we saw something on the back of a van which we thought was quite funny."

The two can also be spotted on the back of the company van, which is driven all over West Norfolk and has even been driven to France.

Mr Hills said: "Deary me, we would never use our own bodies, it would cause accidents on the roundabout.

"If it was just a picture of a bed on a roundabout it wouldn't get any attention, you'd pay no notice to it."

The business which is in its 10th year started as a bed shop on Paradise Road before expanding onto High Street six years ago. It sells beds, bedroom and dining furniture, sofas and accessories.

Mr McGuffog said: "We regularly get comments from people about it, kids find it hilarious, one lady told us she has to go round the roundabout twice for her son because he thinks it's hysterical.

"We're a bit more laid back, we're not the traditional car type salesman in suits. We'll sell to you in a nice way."

The duo are looking to out-do themselves with a new idea.

Mr Hills said: "It needs a refresh, all I'll say is watch this space."