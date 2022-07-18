Eerie atmosphere as the 'Downham desert' feels the heat

Friends Penny Hewitt and Marie Harrison, who enjoyed a coffee at The Whalebone in Downham Market on Monday morning - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market was expected to be the hottest town in the region as the heatwave kicked in. SARAH HUSSAIN visited what locals were calling 'the Downham desert' and found a strange atmosphere

With the west of Norfolk expected to get the burning brunt of the heatwave, Downham Market, on the edge of the Fens 20 miles inland, was forecasted to be the hottest in the county on Monday, with the mercury reaching around 36C in the afternoon.

Yet its high streets looked no different to a normal weekday with a steady flow of people shopping in the town's supermarkets on Monday morning.

Downham Market's high street had a steady flow of people and traffic on Monday morning - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The town's supermarkets were busy on Monday morning and afternoon - Credit: Sarah Hussain

But the riverbanks along the Great River Ouse relief channel on Railway Road were notably quiet, and just a handful of people were waiting for a train at the railway station at around 10.40am as a Great Northern train heading towards King's Lynn pulled in almost empty.

No-one could be seen along the Great River Ouse relief channel on Railway Road on Monday morning - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Elsewhere in the town, shops were open as usual but some were seeing a difference in footfall despite car parks in the centre being relatively full.

Kate Shipp, florist at Elizabeth the Florist on Bridge Street, said Downham Market felt "a bit strange" but that it was busy in the morning.

She said: "It's pretty much normal. I was quite surprised.

"The car park [Hollies] has been busy this morning as it always is.

The Hollies Car Park was relatively full on Monday morning - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"I expect in the afternoon people will stay indoors."

Down the road, friends Penny Hewitt, 60, and Marie Harrison, 68, were making their way home after enjoying a coffee at The Whalebone in the morning.

The Whalebone in Downham Market - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The pair said the establishment was quieter than normal but cool, adding that they had not seen much traffic on the roads.

"A lot of older people are staying home because of the heat", they said.

Over on Paradise Road, Paula Knudsen, MIND charity shop manager, shared a similar picture.

Paula Knudsen, Norfolk and Waveney MIND shop manager in Downham Market - Credit: Sarah Hussain

She said the store usually benefitted from trade from holiday makers but that it had been "very quiet" in the past few days.

"It's an older population town so people are taking notice of the weather", she added.

But Nick Truran, sales assistant at A.J Johnson, said the weather did not appear to deter people coming into the home hardware store, which had been "absolutely packed" in the last week.

Downham Market is expected to be the hottest place in the county - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He said: "People have been buying fans and pools.

"We reckon they're not going to come out after the afternoon, but at the moment we're really busy."

And workers in the hospitality industry also shared a mixed response.

Anjelo Bruno, owner of Naxos Restaurant, felt business could be busier during the heatwave with more people needing to stay hydrated.

He had taken bookings for Monday and Tuesday and said the issue he was currently facing was a shortage of staff.

But Elysa Onar, 16, waitress at the Sunshine Cafe and Restaurant, said they were seeing fewer customers than normal with people only coming in for drinks rather than food.

Elysa Onar, waitress at the Sunshine Cafe and Restaurant - Credit: Sarah Hussain

She said: "People say they don't want to eat because it's too hot.

"They're drinking cooler drinks and having ice cream.

"We're expecting it to be even quieter tomorrow."

People were still coming out for their daily home-cooked meals at the Downham Market Social Centre at the Methodist Church despite the weather.

The centre, which offers a space for the lonely and meals to all age groups, saw around a dozen people gathered at the venue on Monday for diced pork cobber, potatoes, cabbage, carrots and gravy at £5, one couple arriving at 9am.

Dianne Graves, cook, said the majority were elderly and that people had been ringing to see if the centre was open due to the heat.

Dianne Graves, cook at Downham Market Social Centre - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"You try to tell that generation not to come", she said.

"They come when it's snowy or icy.

"A lot of them don't cook so rely on us.

"I feel if we shut for two days then people won't have anything."

The Downham Market Social Centre was open for meals on Monday - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The response to help those in need during the heatwave is also a priority for the Downham Market Foodbank.

Alex Coates, manager, said they are worried for their clients and will deliver food to those struggling to reach the foodbank due to the heat.

She said: "Sadly because we rely on donations it is very difficult to help our clients during this extreme heat.

"For those who do come we have a nice cool auditorium for them to rest and hook down in and plenty of cold water to keep them hydrated.

"We will of course not allow them to walk home ladened with heavy shopping bags and so will give them a lift home if needed."

The Howdale in Downham Market in the heat - Credit: Sarah Hussain



