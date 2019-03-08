Hundreds of homes in a Norfolk town left without electricity
PUBLISHED: 17:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 26 July 2019
Archant
Homes in a West Norfolk town were left without electricity overnight.
317 homes in Downham Market were left without electricity following a network fault.
UK Power Networks were called in to deal with the problem on Bridge Street on Thursday, July 26.
Robert Shippey, who lives a few doors down from where the work was being carried out, tweeted: "Apparently some in the area don't currently have electricity so this is emergency maintenance which can be done at anytime.
"I hope my neighbours electricity is restored soon."
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Power was interrupted to 317 customers in Downham Market yesterday evening because of a fault in the electricity network. Our engineers worked quickly and safely to restore supplies in stages with all customers back on power at 4:04am this morning.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"We are still investigating the cause and we are doing line patrols in the area to discuss further."