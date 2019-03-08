Search

Hundreds of homes in a Norfolk town left without electricity

PUBLISHED: 17:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 26 July 2019

Maintenance work being carried out on Bridge Street on Friday, July 26. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Maintenance work being carried out on Bridge Street on Friday, July 26. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Homes in a West Norfolk town were left without electricity overnight.

Emergency maintenance being carried out to restore electricity. Picture: Robert ShippeyEmergency maintenance being carried out to restore electricity. Picture: Robert Shippey

317 homes in Downham Market were left without electricity following a network fault.

UK Power Networks were called in to deal with the problem on Bridge Street on Thursday, July 26.

Robert Shippey, who lives a few doors down from where the work was being carried out, tweeted: "Apparently some in the area don't currently have electricity so this is emergency maintenance which can be done at anytime.

Emergency maintenance being carried out to restore electricity. Picture: Robert ShippeyEmergency maintenance being carried out to restore electricity. Picture: Robert Shippey

"I hope my neighbours electricity is restored soon."

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Power was interrupted to 317 customers in Downham Market yesterday evening because of a fault in the electricity network. Our engineers worked quickly and safely to restore supplies in stages with all customers back on power at 4:04am this morning.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We are still investigating the cause and we are doing line patrols in the area to discuss further."

