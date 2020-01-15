Search

Advanced search

Home owner given permission to enclose garden

PUBLISHED: 14:16 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 15 January 2020

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Archant

A home owner who had her application to enclose her garden refused says she now feels vindicated following her successful appeal.

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val LeiversWalkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Landowners Sheila Endresz and Tony Travers applied to change the use of land at 6 and 7 Burdock Close in Downham Market from an open plan garden to enclosed residential garden land.

But the application gained the attention of local walkers who strongly objected to the plans, taking issue with the erection of a 1.8m fence put up by the landowners.

The disputed ground, which leads onto London Road, lies to the south of the properties and is adjacent to the highway verge of the A1122.

The land, which is privately owned by the applicants, has been used by walkers for years.

Downham Market Town Council also objected to the application, raising concerns about the potential loss of public amenity areas in the town, saying they would not support the curtailment of a mature, green landscape belt enjoyed by many of the townsfolk during the past 15 years.

Councillors at West Norfolk Council voted against the planning application in a meeting on Monday, September 2.

You may also want to watch:

Following the decision, the landowners submitted a householder planning appeal form to the planning inspectorate and have since been granted planning permission.

A site visit by inspector Peter Sturgess concluded that the "proposal would not harm the function of the land as a buffer between the dwellings and the A1122, nor would it detract from the quality of open space and landscape character in Downham Market".

Mrs Endresz said: "The day of the planning meeting was extremely stressful.

"But we are delighted with the appeal decision which was delivered very quickly, just 12 weeks when the estimated time is 28 weeks.

"We also feel vindicated that there is no right of way over the land, not before the development nor any plans by the developers to create one.

"We hope now those who objected will move on and the criminal damage, trespassing and verbal abuse we have endured now stops.

"We would also like to thank all our supporters, who far outnumber those who objected."

MORE: Victory for walkers in dog fight over path

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New homes would cause “minimal damage” inquiry told

The second day of an inquiry into plans to build 600 houses near a historic castle is currently underway. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Rocketman director announced as Norwich Film Festival judge

The Norwich film festival team in 2019, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists