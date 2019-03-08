Girl Guides grateful for refurb boost

Lioness President Margaret Fox (centre) with Lionesses Jess Flower, June Mills and Wendy Leaver- presenting the cheque to the Brownies and Girl Guides volunteers. Picture: John Fox Archant

A Girlguiding group which appealed to the community for help has received a boost in donations.

Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Lionesses presented a £140 cheque to the Downham Market Girl Guiding group after they asked for the local community's support in helping refurbish their hut.

Margaret Fox, Lioness president, said: "Members had heard about their fundraising efforts and decided to donate money raised from a stall at the Water Festival and a recent coffee morning.

"It was rewarding to see the smiles on all their faces and I hope they are soon able to complete the renovations."

Emma Smith, Rainbow leader, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to have received this kind donation from the Lionesses.

"It has kick-started our fundraising efforts and this along with the money raised at our auction is the beginning of us making much needed improvements to our hut.

"We couldn't be more grateful to them for the support they have given us."