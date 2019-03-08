Search

Advanced search

Girl Guides grateful for refurb boost

PUBLISHED: 10:57 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 03 October 2019

Lioness President Margaret Fox (centre) with Lionesses Jess Flower, June Mills and Wendy Leaver- presenting the cheque to the Brownies and Girl Guides volunteers. Picture: John Fox

Lioness President Margaret Fox (centre) with Lionesses Jess Flower, June Mills and Wendy Leaver- presenting the cheque to the Brownies and Girl Guides volunteers. Picture: John Fox

Archant

A Girlguiding group which appealed to the community for help has received a boost in donations.

Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah HussainDownham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Lionesses presented a £140 cheque to the Downham Market Girl Guiding group after they asked for the local community's support in helping refurbish their hut.

Margaret Fox, Lioness president, said: "Members had heard about their fundraising efforts and decided to donate money raised from a stall at the Water Festival and a recent coffee morning.

"It was rewarding to see the smiles on all their faces and I hope they are soon able to complete the renovations."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Help refurb our hut

Emma Smith, Rainbow leader, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to have received this kind donation from the Lionesses.

"It has kick-started our fundraising efforts and this along with the money raised at our auction is the beginning of us making much needed improvements to our hut.

"We couldn't be more grateful to them for the support they have given us."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Man downloaded indecent images of children while on cocktail of legal highs

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It doesn’t matter how old or fit you are’ - warning from survivor who had stroke at 19

Lily Aldis, who suffered a stroke, has joined the Stroke Association's Rebuilding Lives appeal. Photo: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists