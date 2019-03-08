Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Steps challenge swells entries for Downham Market Games

PUBLISHED: 12:39 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 29 May 2019

Young people enjoy last year's Downham Market Games Picture: Bennys Photography

Young people enjoy last year's Downham Market Games Picture: Bennys Photography

Bennys Photography

Numbers taking part in a town's annual games have soared thanks to a steps challenge.

Some of the medal winners from last year's event Picture: Bennys PhotographySome of the medal winners from last year's event Picture: Bennys Photography

More than 900 youngsters from in and around Downham Market are using pedometers to measure how many steps they take.

The aim is to clock up 14.5m before next week's Downham Market Games - the equivalent of walking from Downham to Tokyo, hosts of the 2020 Olympics.

Wimbotsham and Stow Academy, Downham Preparatory School, Nelson Academy, Hillcrest Primary and Downham Market Academy are all getting involved.

The four primary schools are holding events this month aiming to increase their steps with sponsored runs and walks.

The Downham Games has organised a community step challenge. Picture: Downham GamesThe Downham Games has organised a community step challenge. Picture: Downham Games

Organiser Frances Rayner said she did not anticipate the numbers that are getting involved in this year's event.

"We hoped to get maybe 100 people involved but it's looking like we are going to massively exceed all expectations," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"Kids love it, there's something about the pedometer that gets them constantly running around and checking how many steps they've done."

Some 700 pedometers have been sold and an additional 200 are being borrowed and used in schools. Nelson Academy alone has 300 children using them.

"Hats off to them really. Teachers at Nelson Academy have really pushed it to get everyone involved," said Mrs Rayner. "There's been a massive drive."

West Norfolk Mind will be attending the event to promote the charity.

Mrs Rayner added: "Physical Health and mental wellbeing are hugely driven by the amount of physical activity that we do and we want to demonstrate that this can be as simple as walking every day and increasing the amount of steps we take as much as possible."

A number of sporting activities will be taking place at the games including football, rugby, tennis, squash, cricket and archery. There is a chance to win signed football boots by former Norwich City Player Josh Murphy, who hails from Downham, in a penalty shoot-out.

The event is being held on the Memorial Field from 10.30am on Sunday, June 9. Trophies will be presented at 2.30pm for those involved in the competitions.

Refreshments will be available.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Van on fire on A47

Emergency services are at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth where a van earlier caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van on fire on A47

Emergency services are at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth where a van earlier caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Pictured, Eustace at the Three Horseshoes in Briston, which he formerly owned. Photo: ARCHANT

Father knifed 13 times in Norwich by ‘complete stranger’, court hears

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists