Search

Advanced search

West Norfolk firework display reaches 'new record'

PUBLISHED: 09:42 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 07 November 2019

The popular fireworks display organised by Downham Market Round Table was held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward

The popular fireworks display organised by Downham Market Round Table was held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward

Archant

A popular west Norfolk firework display has received a 'new record' in attendance, with organisers claiming to be the biggest volunteer run fireworks display in East Anglia.

More than 4,500 people turned up to the fireworks display held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian WardMore than 4,500 people turned up to the fireworks display held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward

Downham Market Round Table moved the location of its growing firework display this year to Stradsett Hall.

The event, which was previously held at Ryston Field in Denver, took place on Saturday, November 2.

Despite the bad weather more than 4,500 people attended the firework display and organisers say the event has been growing in success.

Ryan Rix, chairman of Downham Market Round Table, said: "The fireworks went off with a bang, what a superb evening.

Families enjoyed funfair rides and bumper cars. Picture: Ian WardFamilies enjoyed funfair rides and bumper cars. Picture: Ian Ward

"We had over 4,500 attendees, meaning it's a new record for us, and proof that we are growing and growing."

The change in location meant an extra 1000 people were able to attend.

You may also want to watch:

Families were also treated to music, funfair rides and a variety of food vendors.

Mr Rix said: "The general consensus is that the new venue was amazing, the public loved the layout, and everything was well thought out and planned.

"We have had comments saying how people had never been to such a well organised and professional looking fireworks display, and that because of our big main stage, with our amazing DJ Jak Ropa, it had a real festival vibe to it.

"All rides had queues and were filled with happy smiling faces."

The site, which is host to events such as the Vintage Rally and Stradsett Hall, allowed for the parking of more than 2000 cars.

Mr Rix said: "All in all, a superb event, which I'm sure will now only continue to get bigger, better, and more fun.

"I'm so proud of the lads from Downham Market Round Table that helped, and the families that got involved on the night, and helped to make this a great new event on the firework calendar.

"We have the capacity to grow this event to new heights, and have some amazing ideas in the pipeline."

The money raised on the night will go into the club's charity pot and will be used for local causes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Train services disrupted after person hit by train

Train services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Archant

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

‘Believe to achieve’: Major milestone celebrated as school embraces motto

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Heather Madsen, headteacher, and Johnny Lee, PE Leader, at the trophy cabinet. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists