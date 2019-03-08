West Norfolk firework display reaches 'new record'

The popular fireworks display organised by Downham Market Round Table was held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward Archant

A popular west Norfolk firework display has received a 'new record' in attendance, with organisers claiming to be the biggest volunteer run fireworks display in East Anglia.

More than 4,500 people turned up to the fireworks display held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward More than 4,500 people turned up to the fireworks display held at Stradsett Hall. Picture: Ian Ward

Downham Market Round Table moved the location of its growing firework display this year to Stradsett Hall.

The event, which was previously held at Ryston Field in Denver, took place on Saturday, November 2.

Despite the bad weather more than 4,500 people attended the firework display and organisers say the event has been growing in success.

Ryan Rix, chairman of Downham Market Round Table, said: "The fireworks went off with a bang, what a superb evening.

Families enjoyed funfair rides and bumper cars. Picture: Ian Ward Families enjoyed funfair rides and bumper cars. Picture: Ian Ward

"We had over 4,500 attendees, meaning it's a new record for us, and proof that we are growing and growing."

The change in location meant an extra 1000 people were able to attend.

Families were also treated to music, funfair rides and a variety of food vendors.

Mr Rix said: "The general consensus is that the new venue was amazing, the public loved the layout, and everything was well thought out and planned.

"We have had comments saying how people had never been to such a well organised and professional looking fireworks display, and that because of our big main stage, with our amazing DJ Jak Ropa, it had a real festival vibe to it.

"All rides had queues and were filled with happy smiling faces."

The site, which is host to events such as the Vintage Rally and Stradsett Hall, allowed for the parking of more than 2000 cars.

Mr Rix said: "All in all, a superb event, which I'm sure will now only continue to get bigger, better, and more fun.

"I'm so proud of the lads from Downham Market Round Table that helped, and the families that got involved on the night, and helped to make this a great new event on the firework calendar.

"We have the capacity to grow this event to new heights, and have some amazing ideas in the pipeline."

The money raised on the night will go into the club's charity pot and will be used for local causes.