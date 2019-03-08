Town's fireworks will be bigger and better after move

Downham Market Fireworks Picture: Downham Round Table Archant

A popular display that was previously held near Downham Market will move location this year.

A popular firework display will be going off with an even bigger bang this year.

The event, organised by the Downham Market Round Table, has previously been held on the Ryston Field, at Denver.

Now the club has announced it will be moving to Stradsett Hall on Saturday, November 2.

The new location, home to events such as the Vintage Rally and Stradsett Show, offers easy vehicle access and convenient parking.

A Round Table spokesman said: "We are delighted to now be holding the event at Stradsett Park and are confident that this location will provide a fantastic back-drop and that the event will go from strength to strength.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been growing for quite some time and it started to outgrow the location in Denver.

"Our new site can accommodate well over 10,000 people. Last year over 3,500 people attended the event and we hope to increase that substantially this year."

The event offers a family evening out which will feature two firework shows and a giant bonfire with the traditional Guy competition. There will also be a fairground, which will include dodgems, a big wheel, rides and food stands.

Local businesses will also be at there to promote their services.

The spokesman said: "We have upped the fireworks budget yet again and are trying to make this event a much bigger, better and louder event than ever before."

Profits from the display will go to local charities. The Round Table has given over £15,000 in recent years from previous displays to such causes, raising over £6000 for charity last year. Previous donations have been made to Denver Sports and Social Club, air cadets and sea cadets. This year's charity has not yet been decided.

The club has arranged a shuttle bus service from Downham Market Town to and from the event for those who are unable to drive or get their own transport.