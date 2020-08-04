Fatal house fire is not suspicious, police say

A house fire in which a woman died is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service attended the scene of a house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market on Wednesday, July 29.

The body of a woman was discovered inside the semi-detached house, which has been left blackened and charred by fire.

Neighbours described their shock at the time and said the “flames were horrendous”.

They managed to save a dog that was found out the back of the property.

The fire is still being investigated but is being treated as non-suspicious.

The body has yet to be formally identified, but the fire has now been confirmed as the woman’s cause of death.

Six fire engines attended the scene from Downham Market, Outwell and King’s Lynn.