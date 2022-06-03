Downham Market Festival and parade attracts hundreds

From left, Tigerlily Whistler, Brooke Clegg and Freya Corley on a float at the Downham Market parade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of revelers lined the streets of a Norfolk town in support of its 2022 festival.

The Downham Market Festival took place on Friday, June 3, and was a welcomed addition to the festivities around the county already taking place for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town crier led the parade through the town which saw floats, walking groups, baton twirlers, and stunning vintage vehicles make their way from Heygates Mill, through the town, finishing at Howdale.

The Downham Market town crier leads the parade through the town - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Following the judging of the floats, an arena event got under way.

As well as a fun fair on the field, other activities took place throughout the afternoon that included face painting, various arts, crafts, and charity stalls, and a selection of food and refreshments, including a bar, from a whole host of local vendors.

Hundreds line the streets for the Downham Market parade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children at the Holy Cross C of E School have tea with the queen on their float at the Downham Market parade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Liam and Maximus Pocklington watching the parade at Downham Market - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds line the streets for the Downham Market parade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



