Family's heartache as dog dies after being hit by Amazon van

Moka, a 6-year-old pedigree Hungarian wirehaired vizsla, died from her injuries after being hit. - Credit: Alan Woodward

A woman has described her family’s heartache after their beloved dog died after being hit by an Amazon delivery van.

Shirley Cooper was with her six-year-old pet Moka helping out with a shoot alongside 12 other dogs on land near Shouldham when the accident happened.

The 64-year-old had been watching where the birds had fallen and Moka was picking them up, when she spotted a white delivery van heading down a dirt track to a nearby farm.

Moka died from her injuries after being hit following a shooting drive near Shouldham. - Credit: Shirley Cooper

Minutes later, the shoot finished and Moka - a pedigree Hungarian wirehaired Vizsla - went to pick up a bird on the track, before Mrs Cooper saw the same van leave the farm and travel back down the lane.

“At the same moment I heard a bang and a scream”, the part-time administrator said.

“One of the guys who had been shooting shouted at the driver, but after momentarily braking he sped off.

Shirley Cooper says she and her husband have been left traumatised by the incident. - Credit: Shirley Cooper

“It was clear that she had at least a broken leg. I immediately covered her with my coat in an attempt to stop her going into shock.”

Moka has been described as a "sweet, gentle, loving girl". - Credit: Shirley Cooper

Mrs Cooper was able to get Moka to a vets within 15 minutes but despite their efforts, the animal died from her injuries around eight hours later.

The driver was delivering on behalf of Amazon, but was not employed directly by the company, working instead as a contract driver for its insurance firm.

Amazon has paid £1,200 for Moka’s vets’ bill and the matter has since been referred to its insurance company which is still investigating the accident.

Mrs Cooper, from Downham Market, said she and her husband Wayne have been left “traumatised” by the incident, which happened on November 29.

Moka was taking part in a shoot on a farm near Shouldham on November 29 before the incident took place. - Credit: Shirley Cooper

“Moka was a really sweet, gentle, loving girl who loved being with us and enjoyed everything she did, but mostly she loved shoot days.

“Her death, and the fact that the driver just drove off, has been very traumatic for both of us.

“I have struggled to sleep since it happened and there is hardly a day that goes by when I don’t get upset about it.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers.

“We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to Ms Cooper to offer our support.”