Norfolk town could get McDonald's and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant.

A Norfolk town could be getting a Starbucks and McDonald's if plans are given the go ahead.

Downham Market could be getting a Starbucks and McDonald's restaurant on Bexwell Road following a planning application to the Borough council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Plans have been submitted by Starbucks and McDonald's Restaurant Ltd to erect the two new restaurants on Bexwell Road in Downham Market.

The planning application submitted to West Norfolk Council could see the town get the restaurants along with associated car parking.

A statement in support of the application said the proposed development is to cater for motorists travelling on the A10.

It said: "Whilst other motorist services for petrol exist in the wider surroundings, there are limited facilities to take a short break, or to purchase food and drink on the move."

The plans also include the installation of two customer order displays with overhead canopies, a goal post height restrictor and a child's play frame on one of the units.

The application has received mixed views on the borough council website.

Anthony White said: "I object principally on the grounds that the plans, as currently submitted, represent a danger to road users.

"The proposed entrance to the site is unacceptably close to Bexwell Roundabout for a site that is designed to attract customers from passing traffic on the main A10 road and which would require a relatively high rate of vehicle movements that would have to obstruct or cross the flow of other traffic on Bexwell Road."

Whilst others welcome the idea of a new amenity for the town saying it will bring with it new jobs and opportunities.

Gemma Liczbinski said: "There are little rest areas between Cambridge and Hunstanton, and Downham Market is around the halfway point and this in turn may cause more visitors to venture into our small town.

"Development in our small town has stalled in recent years and requires injection to move it forwards.

"With a growing younger population this will provide more employment and local opportunities as well as a chain coffee shop that we do not have and would very much like in the town."

An earlier application for a McDonald's on the site did not proceed five years ago.