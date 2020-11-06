Volunteers install town centre Christmas lights to spread cheer

The Downham Market Christmas Lights LTD - volunteers who spend several weeks putting up the Christmas lights, have begun the installation in Downham Market town centre. Last year's light display. Picture: Jamie Robinson Archant

Volunteers have taken to the streets in a Norfolk town centre to begin the installation of lights to “spread cheer” in the run up to Christmas.

Downham Market Christmas Lights LTD, a not-for-profit company, spend several weeks from the end of October to December getting Downham Market ready for its switch-on.

This year due to Covid-19, the annual Christmas switch-on will not take place but work is being carried out by volunteers on Sundays and the lights will be turned on at the start of December.

Jamie Robinson of J. R Light & Sound, who support the lights with Holly Landscapes, said: “Although none of us are traders in the town, we know how much cheer the lights give to our town centre in the run up to Christmas and feel that this is essential especially in this difficult and strange time.”

The team usually receive a grant of £1,000 from Downham Market Town Council but “due to Covid expenditure” they will not receive funds this year.

They ask anyone who would like to donate to contact them on ‘Downham Market Christmas Lights LTD Facebook page or email info@downhammarketchristmaslightsltd.co.uk