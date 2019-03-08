Search

Children from Norfolk enjoy a picnic with the Duchess of Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 09:08 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 05 July 2019

Henry, 4, and Riley, 6, met the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Henry, 4, and Riley, 6, met the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Archant

Children from a west Norfolk town got to enjoy the company of the Duchess of Cambridge at a prestigious gardening event.

Henry, 4, met the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton invited children and parents from the Downham's Action for Children centre to join her for the opening of her garden at the Royal Hampton Court Palace Garden festival and a picnic on Monday, July 1.

The event aimed to inspire children and families to spend time outdoors and recognise the benefits nature can have on children's health and happiness.

Parents and children from Downham met the Duchess of Cambridge and shared a picnic with her.

Poppy Price-Waring and Megan Wilkinson talking with Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton about the Take Action Outdoors coursePoppy Price-Waring and Megan Wilkinson talking with Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton about the Take Action Outdoors course

Megan Wilkinson, from Downham, said: "All the gardens were amazing but in my unbiased opinion hers was obviously the best. She designed it herself and it was so beautiful to walk around and see what she has done. There were so many hideaways and a treehouse. "We had no idea she would be there it was such a surprise. "It was just so surreal and it didn't sink in that we met her until we left and I checked my phone and there were hundreds of pictures. "My three year old daughter, Olivia, held Kate's hand. She's not old enough to know who Kate is but for me it was just so amazing." Poppy Price-Waring, 25, also from Downham, said: "It was absolutely amazing, I was so nervous meeting her but she was lovely. "As part of the experience the kids got to have a picnic with her, it was just so incredible for them, they loved it.

"She crouched down and asked my two boys, Riley and Henry, how they were and they told her how old they are and about the plants they saw in the garden. "Henry loved jumping on the stepping stones pond that the Duchess designed herself, he was really trying to show off in front of Kate and all I could think was please don't fall. "I haven't stopped bragging, she touched my hand and arm and I thought I'm never going to wash them again."

Both parents spoke with the Duchess about the Take Action Outdoors course they did to encourage more children to go outside and enjoy nature.

