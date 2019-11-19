Child taken to hospital after crash
PUBLISHED: 10:36 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 19 November 2019
Archant
A child has been taken to hospital after they were involved in a collision with a car.
It happened just before 8.30am on Lynn Road, Downham Market.
An Easy of England Ambulance spokesman said: We were called at 8.21am with reports of a collision in Lynn Road, Downham Market.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle.
"A child was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."
