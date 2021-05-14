Podgy puss put on diet after almost doubling weight in lockdown

Published: 8:04 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 8:31 AM May 14, 2021

Colin has now been put on a personal training plan of healthy eating and exercise after tipping the scales at a weighty 8.8kg. - Credit: Cats Protection

A podgy puss has been put on a diet after piling on the pounds during lockdown.

Colin has now been put on a personal training plan of healthy eating and exercise after tipping the scales at a weighty 8.8kg when he was taken into the care of Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre.

The chunky feline, who is now nine, was nearly twice the average weight of an adult cat. His owners moved and were unable to take him with them.

Colin has been placed on a special portion-controlled diet and exercise programme using toys and supervised play to help him slim down to a more reasonable 6.5kg as a starting point.

This will reduce the risk of Colin developing health issues such as diabetes, joint problems and heart failure, and will also mean he can undergo dental work requiring anaesthetic, which cannot be done safely until he has lost weight.

Staff at the centre be looking for a new owner who can help him stick to his healthy living programme once they are happy with his weight loss.

Becky Piggott, senior cat care assistant, said: “We’re looking for someone who can take on the role of personal trainer to help Colin maintain his weight and fitness goals.

"He’s adorable but he’s a lazy boy who isn’t a fan of exercise.

"We’re not talking boot camp but Colin will need encouragement to do any exercise at all so we’re looking for an owner with time to commit.

“Colin’s previous owner said that he has always been a big cat, but I suspect that being at home more during lockdown meant that they were giving him extra treats.

"Colin loves his food a bit too much so he wasn’t going to say no. But if Colin can lose some weight and keep it off, he’ll lead a happier, healthier life.”

At least 3.2 million owned cats in the UK are overweight, according to Cats Protection’s survey of over 6,300 cat owners, carried out in 2020.