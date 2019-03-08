'He's a gorgeous boy' - Cat centre's longest serving residence in desperate need of home

P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection Archant

Cats at a Norfolk rehoming charity usually stay a few weeks, but this black cat has been waiting to be adopted for almost half a year.

P-K a 10-year-old black male has been at the Downham Market Cats Protection adoption centre since February.

He was given up by his previous owner, who had too many cats and felt unable to care for him.

P-K is looking for a quiet and stress-free environment, with no other pets.

Becky Piggott, senior cat care assistant, said: "With the average stay here being just a couple of weeks, he's desperate to find his forever home.

"He was a well-loved cat in good condition and had been cared for well by the owner's vet practice.

"He's a gorgeous boy who is very cuddly, bubbly and very people friendly. He's always at the door ready and willing to greet visitors and enjoy some attention, ever in the hope of adding another member to his fan club.

"P-K would make the most amazing companion, he's very much a lap cat and wouldn't want to wander far from home."

The feline is currently the longest residing cat at the centre and is desperately waiting to be adopted.

Mrs Piggott said: "Health wise P-K has a history of various conditions, he suffers from arthritis in his hips and had urinary tract infections, that at first glance can seem quite scary but if we break it down most can be resolved easily.

"If given a pet-free and stress-free new home it will largely help, leaving just a couple of easily manageable conditions for his owner to look after.

"Cats protection are happy to discuss in detail P-K's health and potential costs his new family could expect in the future.

"The whole team at Downham Market are head over heels in love with this boy and just want to see him happy in his forever home.

"A lifetime of love, affection and companionship would await anybody who could just see past his history and give him a happy future to look forward to."