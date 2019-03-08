Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He's a gorgeous boy' - Cat centre's longest serving residence in desperate need of home

PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 22 July 2019

P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection

P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection

Archant

Cats at a Norfolk rehoming charity usually stay a few weeks, but this black cat has been waiting to be adopted for almost half a year.

P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats ProtectionP-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection

P-K a 10-year-old black male has been at the Downham Market Cats Protection adoption centre since February.

He was given up by his previous owner, who had too many cats and felt unable to care for him.

P-K is looking for a quiet and stress-free environment, with no other pets.

Becky Piggott, senior cat care assistant, said: "With the average stay here being just a couple of weeks, he's desperate to find his forever home.

P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection P-K is looking for a calm, quiet and stress free home. Picture: Downham Cats Protection

"He was a well-loved cat in good condition and had been cared for well by the owner's vet practice.

You may also want to watch:

"He's a gorgeous boy who is very cuddly, bubbly and very people friendly. He's always at the door ready and willing to greet visitors and enjoy some attention, ever in the hope of adding another member to his fan club.

"P-K would make the most amazing companion, he's very much a lap cat and wouldn't want to wander far from home."

The feline is currently the longest residing cat at the centre and is desperately waiting to be adopted.

Mrs Piggott said: "Health wise P-K has a history of various conditions, he suffers from arthritis in his hips and had urinary tract infections, that at first glance can seem quite scary but if we break it down most can be resolved easily.

"If given a pet-free and stress-free new home it will largely help, leaving just a couple of easily manageable conditions for his owner to look after.

"Cats protection are happy to discuss in detail P-K's health and potential costs his new family could expect in the future.

"The whole team at Downham Market are head over heels in love with this boy and just want to see him happy in his forever home.

"A lifetime of love, affection and companionship would await anybody who could just see past his history and give him a happy future to look forward to."

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

American news channel CNN spotted filming in Norfolk town

Downham market will feauture in a CNN documentary

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists