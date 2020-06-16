Could you give 21-year-old cat rescued from car park another chance?

21-year-old Ethel was rescued from an abandoned sofa in a Wisbech car park. Picture: Cats Protection Archant

A 21-year-old cat was rescued after she was found in a car park.

Ethel, who has clocked up a century in human years, was discovered sleeping rough on an abandoned sofa in Wisbech.

The elderly feline’s story tugged at the heartstrings of carers at the Downham Market Adoption Centre, who said “life hasn’t given her much to celebrate of late”.

Leah Snowden, cat care assistant, was first on the scene when responding to the emergency call.

She said: “Someone called and said there was a cat fending for herself in the corner of a car park. Residents in a nearby block of flats had been feeding her, which was very kind, but it was clear she needed our help.

“Cats can be nervous when approached but not Ethel, as soon as she saw me she cried out.

“It was as if she knew that I was there with a helping hand, to bring her to a better life. It was obvious that she was a cat who had previously enjoyed human love and home comforts.”

The charity discovered that Ethel was born in 1999 after checking her microchip but the excitement was short lived when her sad story unfolded.

She had been living in Kent when her owner died but, as the database details had not been updated, carers could not trace the 21-year-old’s last owner.

Residents believed she had been taken to live with a family in Wisbech after the death of her previous owner and she ran off or was left to roam without a home.

‘Great aunt Ethel’ is now enjoying fuss and attention while she waits for someone to give her another chance in life.

The cat has received a clean bill of health and some dental work, and is looking for a calm home without any other pets or children to live out her years.

The charity said Ethel was one of the lucky ones as many cats were left abandoned after their owner passed away.

As a result Cats Protection set up Cat Guardians, a free service, to ensure that a cat is taken care of in the event of its owner’s death.

Becky Tichband, Cat Guardians marketing manager, said: “By registering with our free Cat Guardians service you can be assured that, after you pass away, our caring staff and volunteers will look after your cat until we find them a loving new home.”

Anyone interested in adopting Ethel can contact the charity via downham@cats.org.uk