Cat charity's advice on keeping pets cool during UK's heatwave

Tinkerbell, at the Downham Market cat protection adoption centre. Picture: Downham Market Cats Protection Archant

The UK's leading feline charity has offered advice on keeping pets cool during the hot weather.

Norfolk's heatwave could pose all kinds of problems and we are being asked to be mindful of our pets.

With temperatures reaching 35C in Downham Market, the Downham Market Cats Protection adoption centre has provided advice on how to keep cats cool during the period of hot weather.

The charity asks that you provide plenty of shaded areas for your pet and place fans around the house to keep the air circulating.

The charity has offered advice on how to keep cats cool during the hot weather. Picture: Downham Market Cats Protection The charity has offered advice on how to keep cats cool during the hot weather. Picture: Downham Market Cats Protection

The centre also offers tips that will encourage your feline friend to stay hydrated.

Stacey Ely, Deputy manager at the Downham Market centre, said: "We would advice keeping cats indoors during the hottest part of the day, ensuring they have access to multiple water bowls,

"We would also suggest keeping curtains and blinds shut to help keep your home cool."