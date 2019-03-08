Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Care home's bid to source a pet tortoise

PUBLISHED: 16:40 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 16 July 2019

Residents at the High Haven care home in Downham Market have asked for a tortoise at the home. Picture: High Haven

Residents at the High Haven care home in Downham Market have asked for a tortoise at the home. Picture: High Haven

Archant

It is not the first pet you would think of getting for a care home.

Peggy McBride holding the residents favourtie animal- a tortoise. Picture: High HavenPeggy McBride holding the residents favourtie animal- a tortoise. Picture: High Haven

But a recent visit by a tortoise to the High Haven care home in Downham Market proved so popular that residents have asked if they can get their own pet reptile.

A snake, chameleon, kitten and a tortoise have been among the animals to visit residents and the care home, which has two budgies and four chickens, is now looking to home its very own tortoise.

You may also want to watch:

Allison Bullard, activities co-ordinator, said: "Of all the animals we've had come visit us they were most fond of the tortoise.

Brian Bailey, resident at the High Haven care home in Downham Market holding a snake . Picture: High HavenBrian Bailey, resident at the High Haven care home in Downham Market holding a snake . Picture: High Haven

"I suggested to them what if we get one and they were all agreed they would love it."

Peggy McBride, who has been at the care home for a year and a half, said: "I remember having a tortoise as a child and would love to have another one."

Miss Bullard said: "If anyone has one that they can give we would be so happy.

"It will really benefit our residents who are here for a long time."

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Air ambulance called to town centre accident involving lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Are these the oldest human footprints ever discovered outside Africa?

Footprints belonging to ancestors of modern humans, believed to be Homo Antecessor, have been found on |Happisburgh beach. Picture: Losdelpalito/Wikipedia Commons

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance called to town centre accident involving lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Range set to open new store on retail park

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range

See inside: Luxury student flats above Primark boasts cinema and gym

Crown Place in Norwich which includes glamorous interiors and facilities including a gym and cinema room. Pic www.crm-students..com

Water giants aim to bring the greatest minds together for East Anglian innovation event

Meter exchanger James Wood changing the old water meters for new smart meters on West Mersea near Colchester in Essex Picture: www.matthewpowerphotography.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists