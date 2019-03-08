Care home's bid to source a pet tortoise

Residents at the High Haven care home in Downham Market have asked for a tortoise at the home. Picture: High Haven Archant

It is not the first pet you would think of getting for a care home.

Peggy McBride holding the residents favourtie animal- a tortoise. Picture: High Haven Peggy McBride holding the residents favourtie animal- a tortoise. Picture: High Haven

But a recent visit by a tortoise to the High Haven care home in Downham Market proved so popular that residents have asked if they can get their own pet reptile.

A snake, chameleon, kitten and a tortoise have been among the animals to visit residents and the care home, which has two budgies and four chickens, is now looking to home its very own tortoise.

Allison Bullard, activities co-ordinator, said: "Of all the animals we've had come visit us they were most fond of the tortoise.

Brian Bailey, resident at the High Haven care home in Downham Market holding a snake . Picture: High Haven Brian Bailey, resident at the High Haven care home in Downham Market holding a snake . Picture: High Haven

"I suggested to them what if we get one and they were all agreed they would love it."

Peggy McBride, who has been at the care home for a year and a half, said: "I remember having a tortoise as a child and would love to have another one."

Miss Bullard said: "If anyone has one that they can give we would be so happy.

"It will really benefit our residents who are here for a long time."