Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dog walkers could lose path they used for decades

PUBLISHED: 16:35 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 13 August 2019

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Archant

A community of walkers could lose the ground they have been walking on for years.

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val LeiversWalkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Walkers in Downham Market have objected to a planning application to the West Norfolk council for 6 and 7 Burdock Close to retrospectively change the use of an open plan garden to an enclosed residential garden land.

The ground behind the houses leads to Greenwich Close and London Road, which walkers use to get to Denver crossing over the junction at the A1122 bypass.

The land is privately owned by the applicant, who has put up fences to stop people from walking across it.

Dog walkers have used it for more than 15 years and have objected to the plans made to West Norfolk council.

Walkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val LeiversWalkers have objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Val Leivers, who has used it for six years, said: "If you allow this permission, how many green spaces are going to be grabbed? Other bungalows in the area may follow.

"I have been walking my dog down the path four times a day for about six years and have stopped walking there since the fence was put up.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a problem as people are having to walk along the ditch on a 60mph road."

Nine objections to the planning application were made online on the council's website.

Among those objecting is the Downham Market town council, which said: "The town council will not support any application that involves the loss of public amenity areas and in this particular case, the curtailment of a mature, green landscape belt enjoyed by many of the townsfolk during the past 15 years."

Walkers are hoping to apply to get the land listed as a public footpath.

Mike Hastings, the applicants agent, said: "The applicants own the land so it is quite within their rights to put a fence up. No-one can make them take that down. If anyone is to blame it is the original owners.

"It's a shame it's come to this, they don't need to walk the whole 5 metres of the garden. It is easily resolved if they walk along the back of the fence."

In the planning statement, Mr Hastings said: "Unfortunately, the land has been illegally used by dog walkers, who were actually trespassing, probably without knowing it.

"Enclosing the land will hopefully prevent the littering and dog fouling which has become a problem for the land owners."

The planning application has been called in and the borough's planning committee will come to a decision on Monday, September 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Two arrested in connection with woman’s death after fall down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists