Mum's relief after missing 15-year-old boy is found

Hal Whiteman, a Downham boy who went missing, was found by Mrs Baker on Coriander Road. Picture: Zoe Whiteman Archant

The family of a 15-year-old boy who went missing are relieved after he was found.

Hal Whiteman, who attends Downham Market Academy, was last seen at Coriander Road in Downham Market at 8.30pm on Monday, July 29.

His family were left worried after not hearing from him for more than 19 hours.

His Mum Zoe Whiteman wrote a desperate plea on Facebook for members of the public to help look for her son.

In the Facebook post Mrs Whiteman said: "Hal Whiteman we love you and just want to know you are ok."

Residents in the town and nearby villages joined the search to help find Mr Whiteman.

A resident on Coriander Road found him and notified police on Tuesday, July 30.

Mrs Whiteman said: "We are incredibly relieved that he is safe and well and are immensely grateful to everyone who helped support, look, made enquiries and sent messages of support.

"A small town have pulled together to help a family in need. Thank you to everyone."