Norfolk band takes first place in international songwriting competition

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore Archant

A Norfolk band has represented the county on an international stage after winning first place in a songwriting competition.

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition with their track ‘Yellowman Blueheart’.

The five member band is made up of vocalist and acoustic guitarist Francis Pennington, drummer Noah Elliott, bassist Maddy Holland, pianist and keyboardist Ryan Reeve, and guitarist Lawrence Dennis.

The band members said they were shocked to find out they made the final two percent of entrants in February, after more than 18,000 artists and bands from more than 140 countries entered the songwriting competition last year.

Mr Pennington said: “The way I feel about winning the competition is nothing but pride. I love that we’ve come this far and kept together, and also glad that our new songs are being loved by fans and critics alike.”

Judges for the competition included industry professionals and members of big names such as Coldplay, Dua Lipa and The Script.

Mr Dennis said: “Waking up to the news that we had won was pretty shocking, myself and the band wasn’t really prepared for it and personally I felt really lucky just to be given the chance to be in the finals, let alone winning in the rock category.

“It’s really humbling to have been chosen by both established artists and professionals within the industry who have had their influence in the melting pot that is the music industry, so it means a huge amount to be recognised by them.”

The band said their winning track was selected for entry because it best reflected their rock and folk style, their ideas and influences.

Bassist Maddy Holland added: “I’m very proud of the music we create together, every song holds heavy meaning for each of us differently and you can hear it.

“Yellowman Blueheart was written at a time of considerable questioning in areas of my life. I love playing this song.”

The group have toured all over the country and regularly play in the west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire area.

They also won the Cambridge Band Competition and Twisted Melon’s King’s Lynn Battle of the Bands in 2017.