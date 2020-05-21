Search

Advanced search

Norfolk band takes first place in international songwriting competition

PUBLISHED: 11:18 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 21 May 2020

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore

Archant

A Norfolk band has represented the county on an international stage after winning first place in a songwriting competition.

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint MooreFlint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition with their track ‘Yellowman Blueheart’.

The five member band is made up of vocalist and acoustic guitarist Francis Pennington, drummer Noah Elliott, bassist Maddy Holland, pianist and keyboardist Ryan Reeve, and guitarist Lawrence Dennis.

The band members said they were shocked to find out they made the final two percent of entrants in February, after more than 18,000 artists and bands from more than 140 countries entered the songwriting competition last year.

Mr Pennington said: “The way I feel about winning the competition is nothing but pride. I love that we’ve come this far and kept together, and also glad that our new songs are being loved by fans and critics alike.”

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint MooreFlint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore

Judges for the competition included industry professionals and members of big names such as Coldplay, Dua Lipa and The Script.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dennis said: “Waking up to the news that we had won was pretty shocking, myself and the band wasn’t really prepared for it and personally I felt really lucky just to be given the chance to be in the finals, let alone winning in the rock category.

“It’s really humbling to have been chosen by both established artists and professionals within the industry who have had their influence in the melting pot that is the music industry, so it means a huge amount to be recognised by them.”

The band said their winning track was selected for entry because it best reflected their rock and folk style, their ideas and influences.

Bassist Maddy Holland added: “I’m very proud of the music we create together, every song holds heavy meaning for each of us differently and you can hear it.

“Yellowman Blueheart was written at a time of considerable questioning in areas of my life. I love playing this song.”

The group have toured all over the country and regularly play in the west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire area.

They also won the Cambridge Band Competition and Twisted Melon’s King’s Lynn Battle of the Bands in 2017.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with 4x4

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Ninth recycling centre to reopen in Norfolk

Sheringham recycling centre is reopening. Picture: Google Maps

Old Hunstanton braced for fresh invasion of day trippers

Hunstanton's cliff top car park was full on the hottest day of the year so far, despite the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Chris Bishop

OPINION: Let’s hold a Quorn and tofu festival on the Norfolk coast to satisfy those cheeky vegans

Claire Davies and Louise Hyde of Davies Fish Shop at last year's Crab and Lobster Festival

Norfolk band takes first place in international songwriting competition

Flint Moore, a rock folk band based in Downham Market, won first place in the rock category of the International Songwriting Competition. Picture: Flint Moore
Drive 24