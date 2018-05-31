West Norfolk town set for activity packed Christmas light switch-on

A west Norfolk town is gearing up for an afternoon packed event full of early Christmas family fun.

Downham Market Town Council say this year's Christmas Lights switch event will be more entertaining than ever before. Picture: Downham Market Town Council

People in Downham Market are counting down the days until the town is lit up by Christmas lights.

The town's traditional festive switch-on, which is organised by Downham Market Town council, will take place on Sunday, November 24.

Organisers have promised it will be more entertaining than ever before with a wide range of activities for everyone.

The popular free display, which closes down the centre of town to traffic, attracts more than 2,000 people.

Christmas festivities in the town will kick off with an artisan Christmas Craft Fair in the town hall at 10.30am, where there will a number of handmade crafted items on offer.

Father Christmas will be making a special visit to the west Norfolk town, arriving on his sleigh at just after 1.00pm.

Children will also get the opportunity to meet him and perhaps get an early Christmas present at Santa's Grotto.

A number of stalls will be present, with street food, warming mulled cider, chocolate and other treats some of the offerings.

Local charities are getting involved providing a range of activities for entertainment, such as games, lucky dips and tombolas.

There will also be funfair rides and live music performances from local schools and musicians.

The countdown begins at 4.30pm when the town's Christmas Lights will be switched on by town mayor, Becky Hayes, and the two Halloween fancy dress competition winners, Adrian Farao and Scarlet Cuthbert.

Downham Market's stores and shops are supporting the event by joining in the festivities with activities and special offers on the day.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "We're looking forward to a really exciting day.

"It will be a fun event with the switching on of the lights marking the start of Christmas.

"The day would not be possible without the help of some wonderful supporters from the local community, all of whom work extremely hard to ensure the event and the lights display make Downham a great place to be during the festive season."