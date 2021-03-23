School students make teachers smile with lockdown radio play

Published: 10:31 AM March 23, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM March 23, 2021

Downham Market Academy students have put together a radio play during lockdown. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students at a west Norfolk school have made teachers smile after working hard to put together a radio play in lockdown.

Members of Downham Market Academy's (DMA) Melodrama club used their extra curricular time to rehearse and recreate the melodramatic and comedic script of The Marvellous Mellow Melodrama of the Marriage of the Mislaid Minor by Kristen Doherty after school this month.

The cast, which includes students from Year 7 to Year 12, have been utilising their vocal skills and "enthusiastically" participating online over lockdown.

Amy Chapman, head of drama, said she was "incredibly proud" of their efforts despite the hours they have been working online during the pandemic.

Drama teacher Alice Watts added: "It was great to see the students working so hard, they bought the text to life in an exciting way and gave us all something to smile about."

The students involved are Phoebe Langley, Sophie Briffitt, Scarlett Cromarty, Caitlin Waters, Brooke Robinson, Evelyn Palmer, Georgina Knapp, Izzy Lanchester, Jac Eaglen, Ella Webb, Katie Griffiths, Emily Hooker and Grace Atwell.

To listen to the play visit the DMA website.