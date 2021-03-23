School students make teachers smile with lockdown radio play
- Credit: Ian Burt
Students at a west Norfolk school have made teachers smile after working hard to put together a radio play in lockdown.
Members of Downham Market Academy's (DMA) Melodrama club used their extra curricular time to rehearse and recreate the melodramatic and comedic script of The Marvellous Mellow Melodrama of the Marriage of the Mislaid Minor by Kristen Doherty after school this month.
The cast, which includes students from Year 7 to Year 12, have been utilising their vocal skills and "enthusiastically" participating online over lockdown.
Amy Chapman, head of drama, said she was "incredibly proud" of their efforts despite the hours they have been working online during the pandemic.
Drama teacher Alice Watts added: "It was great to see the students working so hard, they bought the text to life in an exciting way and gave us all something to smile about."
You may also want to watch:
The students involved are Phoebe Langley, Sophie Briffitt, Scarlett Cromarty, Caitlin Waters, Brooke Robinson, Evelyn Palmer, Georgina Knapp, Izzy Lanchester, Jac Eaglen, Ella Webb, Katie Griffiths, Emily Hooker and Grace Atwell.
To listen to the play visit the DMA website.
Most Read
- 1 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
- 2 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
- 3 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity
- 4 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
- 5 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrisons?
- 6 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
- 7 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
- 8 Objections to new KFC and Starbucks on A140
- 9 Man who helped grow cannabis at glamping site is jailed
- 10 Couple living in van after abandoning dream - and yacht