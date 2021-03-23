News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

School students make teachers smile with lockdown radio play

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:31 AM March 23, 2021    Updated: 10:45 AM March 23, 2021
Downham Market Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

Downham Market Academy students have put together a radio play during lockdown. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students at a west Norfolk school have made teachers smile after working hard to put together a radio play in lockdown.

Members of Downham Market Academy's (DMA) Melodrama club used their extra curricular time to rehearse and recreate the melodramatic and comedic script of The Marvellous Mellow Melodrama of the Marriage of the Mislaid Minor by Kristen Doherty after school this month.

The cast, which includes students from Year 7 to Year 12,  have been utilising their vocal skills and "enthusiastically" participating online over lockdown.

Downham Market Academy students have put together a radio play during lockdown.

Downham Market Academy students have put together a radio play during lockdown. - Credit: DMA

Amy Chapman, head of drama, said she was "incredibly proud" of their efforts despite the hours they have been working online during the pandemic.

Drama teacher Alice Watts added: "It was great to see the students working so hard, they bought the text to life in an exciting way and gave us all something to smile about."

You may also want to watch:

The students involved are Phoebe Langley, Sophie Briffitt, Scarlett Cromarty, Caitlin Waters, Brooke Robinson, Evelyn Palmer, Georgina Knapp, Izzy Lanchester, Jac Eaglen, Ella Webb, Katie Griffiths, Emily Hooker and Grace Atwell.

To listen to the play visit the DMA website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
  2. 2 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
  3. 3 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity
  1. 4 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  2. 5 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrisons?
  3. 6 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
  4. 7 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
  5. 8 Objections to new KFC and Starbucks on A140
  6. 9 Man who helped grow cannabis at glamping site is jailed
  7. 10 Couple living in van after abandoning dream - and yacht

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Ian Betts leans on the counter of his fish and chip van.

'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Strumpshaw Recycling Centre prepares for the busy Bank Holiday Easter weekendPhoto:Antony KellyC

Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Broads Beat Whitlingham

Updated

Man's body found near Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus