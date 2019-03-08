Norfolk town preparing for annual flower competition

People in a town in west Norfolk are getting ready to be judged in a popular Anglia horticultural competition.

Schools, care homes and businesses in Downham Market are hoping their hard work pays off in the annual Anglia in Bloom competition that will see the town judged on floral displays.

The town are aiming for gold this year after digging up the silver gilt award last year.

Anglia in Bloom Judges are set to visit Downham at 1.30pm Friday, July 16.

Vice Chairman of the Downham in Bloom committee, Stuart Dimmock, said: "We are looking for the judges to award us a gold award this year.

"The Anglia in bloom judges will look at the management of our local space and will mark us on the impact the flowers have on tourists who visit Downham. In particular near the railway station and the high street.

"We're in competition with at least 20 other towns, including Hunstanton and King's Lynn."