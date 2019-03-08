Norfolk town announces winners of community flower competition

Businesses and gardens in West Norfolk have been recognised in a popular Anglia horticultural competition.

An event was held at the Town Hall in Downham Market on Friday, July 19 as part of the Downham in Bloom judging day.

Gardens and businesses in the town entered into the annual competition and winners were announced at the gathering.

Deputy mayor, Jenny Groom said: "The mayor and I went round the town to see the work people have put in and it was a real joy to see the effort people have gone to. It puts my garden to shame.

"Some of the places were a celebration of what you can do with what you've got."

Winners of the best front garden, school seed tray competition and the best retailer were announced.

Nelson Academy picked up the award for best school seed tray competition, and all schools taking part were awarded a £10 voucher from Downham Market Garden centre and Holly Landscapes.

Ashville House won the care home container competition and this year saw a joint win for the best front garden competition, with Broughton-White and Andy and Marie Nichols winning the award.

Barker Brothers won the competition for best retailer.

Louis Barker of Barker Brothers said: "It's the recognition and the fact we've been here a long time which means a lot.

"We've been on the green 55 years and have always had plants out on the front.

"We've made more of an effort in the last three years and it's good to be involved in something like this.

"I guess there is a commercial side to it, we want people to see us and come in but it's just nice when you walk down the road and see the colours from the flowers. It makes me smile and I hope it makes others smile too."

Anglia in Bloom judge, David White said: "It's so nice to come back to somewhere you've judged before and see the improvements. "Downham is a wonderful place and it's great to see the enthusiasm and effort people in the community have put in. Thank you all for such a warm welcome."

The town scooped up the silver gilt award last year in the Anglia in Bloom competition, and will have to wait until September to see if it has done enough to get the gold award.