Running the distance in memory of PC Andrew Harper

RunDMC from Downham Market ran in memory of PC Harper. Picture: Sally Gooderson Archant

A group of runners from Downham Market took part in an event in memory of PC Andrew Harper who was killed on duty on August 15.

More than 45 members of RunDMC ran in Downham Market on Monday, August 26 to raise money in honour of the police officer.

Part of a nationwide event, runners completed a 7.605k route in recognition of PC Harper's collar number, 7605 and had to register and pay a £6 entry fee to participate.

Organisers were inspired by the Run to Remember PC 7605 Andrew Harper Facebook page.

Hayley Jones, who suggested it to the group, said: "I thought it was an amazing way to fundraise for a fallen hero and member of the thin blue line family.

"Everyone was running for the same reason, the memory of PC Harper, a hero taken too soon, just doing his job. No matter what pace, everyone was so determined to complete the distance."

Sally Gooderson, one of the group's leaders, said: "Everyone was so pleased when completed in the heat. It was a run with purpose."

Money raised by the RunDMC group will be donated to the Justgiving pages of PC Harper and UK COPS.