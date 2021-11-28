Nursing home transforms lounge into pop-up pub
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
The vintage lounge in a west Norfolk nursing home has been transformed into a pub for residents.
The Golden Oldie Inn has 'opened' at Downham Grange to "transport residents to happy times spent in the pub".
Activities coordinator Katie Curson and her colleagues Louise Barefoot, Sarah Hobday and Lucy Wright discussed ideas to get male residents more involved in activities.
She said: “It is often harder to get our gentlemen engaged in activities as they may not be interested in arts and craft or cookery.
“We thought this would be something nice for them but it has proved equally popular with the ladies.”
Residents can take part in old pub games and sample alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers at a moveable bar, which was created out of an old bookcase by maintenance man Colin Nash.
Miss Curson said: "We are planning to host pub sessions on a regular basis, perhaps fortnightly."
She thanked Birdhouse Brewery and the Swan Hotel, which are both based in town and which donated craft ales, beer mats and glasses.