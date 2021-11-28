News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nursing home transforms lounge into pop-up pub

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:30 AM November 28, 2021
Residents at Downham Grange enjoy socialising at pop-up pub at nursing home.

Residents at Downham Grange enjoy socialising at pop-up pub at nursing home. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

The vintage lounge in a west Norfolk nursing home has been transformed into a pub for residents.

The Golden Oldie Inn has 'opened' at Downham Grange to "transport residents to happy times spent in the pub".

Activities coordinator Katie Curson and her colleagues Louise Barefoot, Sarah Hobday and Lucy Wright discussed ideas to get male residents more involved in activities.

Resident Maurice Wyley enjoying his time at the pub.

Resident Maurice Wyley enjoying his time at the pub. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

She said: “It is often harder to get our gentlemen engaged in activities as they may not be interested in arts and craft or cookery.

“We thought this would be something nice for them but it has proved equally popular with the ladies.”

Residents can take part in old pub games and sample alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers at a moveable bar, which was created out of an old bookcase by maintenance man Colin Nash.

A pop-up pub has been set up for residents at Downham Grange nursing home.

A pop-up pub has been set up for residents at Downham Grange nursing home. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Miss Curson said: "We are planning to host pub sessions on a regular basis, perhaps fortnightly." 

She thanked Birdhouse Brewery and the Swan Hotel, which are both based in town and which donated craft ales, beer mats and glasses.

