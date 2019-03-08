Norfolk care home celebrates good report following calls for improvement

Manager Eugene Nyamande (second from left) and staff at the Downham grange care home celebrating the CQC report. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

A West Norfolk care home has turned around its fortunes after being rated good in every category following previous calls for improvement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downham Grange nursing home in Clackclose Road, Downham Market, was rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection, which was carried out on Wednesday, June 26, found the service at the Kingsley Healthcare run home to be good overall and good in every category, judging it to be caring, effective, safe and well-led.

The CQC previously raised concerns about insufficient staffing, poor risk management and poor governance and oversight at the home.

Home manager Eugene Nyamande said: "I am thrilled by the outcome. It's been a real team effort to return our home to a good rating and I am proud of all my staff for working so hard.

"It reflects what the community thinks about us. We are proud to be highly regarded as a friendly home offering really good person centred care."

You may also want to watch:

The care home, which currently homes around 44 residents, has been praised for addressing the problems and providing good service to its residents.

Residents were happy with staff members and the meals on offer, one telling inspectors: "They are all very nice and very kind. It's a good atmosphere.

"They know me very well and they know what I can do and can't do."

Another said: "They come around the day before and ask what I want. I could ask for something else then if I did not like what was on the menu."

Other residents expressed how safe they felt at the care home.

Inspectors found there were sufficient staff on duty and the staff at the nursing home knew what they were doing, with them receiving the necessary training required.

They also found the staff assessed and reduced risks as much as possible, providing residents with relevant equipment to help them remain as independent as possible.

An inspector from the CQC said: "We found there was an improved atmosphere and work ethic in the home and found staff were happy, they like coming to work and they liked and respected the manager."