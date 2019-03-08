Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Step your way to a healthier lifestyle at the eighth annual Downham Games

PUBLISHED: 10:45 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 April 2019

Katie Brewer from Alive Leisure and Zena Penty from West Norfolk Mind with Downham Games organiser Frances Rayner. Picture: Peter Fox

Katie Brewer from Alive Leisure and Zena Penty from West Norfolk Mind with Downham Games organiser Frances Rayner. Picture: Peter Fox

Peter Fox

The Downham Games is set to return for the eighth year with a new activity to get families heading in the right direction.

A new community step challenge aims to get people moving to a healthier lifestyle, by collectively reaching an epic 14.5 million steps in one month.

The challenge begins on May 9 with the community stepping their way from Downham Market to Tokyo, home of the 2020 Olympics, until Sunday, June 9, the day of the Downham Games at the Memorial Playing Field.

Participants are being encouraged to record their mileage, with the total number of steps to be announced at the Downham Games.

Now in its eighth year, the activities are largely free to participate with funds being donated to mental health charity West Norfolk Mind.

Organiser Frances Rayner said: “The correlation between physical activity and mental health has been proven and we hope that this year we can help to bring about more understanding in the community.”

Zena Penty from West Norfolk Mind said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Downham Games have chosen to support West Norfolk Mind this year.

“It’s a very inclusive community event which will motivate people to try new activities which hopefully they will continue to participate in.

“The inclusion of schools in the step challenge will very much help us raise awareness of our services and we would like to thank the local businesses for their support.”

Year on year the event goes from strength to strength with this year’s sports tasters including football from Watlington FC, Denver Cricket Club, golf with Ryston Park Golf Club, squash, tennis, cycling and archery with Marshland Archers.

New additions this year include West Norfolk and Swaffham rugby clubs alongside old-time favourites jazzercise, Zumba and yoga in the arena along.

Ms Rayner added: “The athletics competition had over 250 entries last year, the most ever recorded. The concept has remained the same since the first games in 2012 and will once again be organised with the help of Ryston Runners.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or want to bring their activity to the games should get in touch with Frances Rayner at francesrayner68@gmail.com or on 07802 448836.

Most Read

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Man released on bail after Taverham attack which left man with serious injuries

Taverham village sign. PIC: Adrian Judd.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists