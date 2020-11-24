Dementia group providing isolation support during ‘difficult’ lockdown

Published: 4:27 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

Downham Dementia Support Association, which runs its Dementia Cafe at the Downham Market Methodist Church on Paradise Road, is looking for people to serve on its committee. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A dementia support group is looking for more people to serve on its committee as the group provides support remotely during lockdown.

Downham Dementia Support Association (DDSA) provides activities and support for people living with dementia and their carers, which includes its Dementia Cafe meetings and outings.

But its cafe closed in March following the lockdown and the group said its closure has been difficult for members and carers, who are feeling the impact of isolation during this time.

It had been running a series of socially distanced tea parties before the second lockdown to help those in isolation, where groups of five members and carers could meet and talk, but this has been unable to continue under the current measures.

Richard Ehlers, volunteer and committee member, said: “The value of the tea parties was that the carers particularly had found the closure of the cafe a great strain.

You may also want to watch:

“Consequently having the opportunity to get together however briefly had been helpful.

“The chance to talk to offload brought home to the committee and the volunteers how isolated and lonely our cafe members and their carers had become.

“Along with a lot of elderly and sometimes disabled people had found the lockdowns particularly difficult to deal with.”

Since the cafe’s closure, DDSA’s chair Joan Alfred and volunteers have been staying in touch with members via the phone.

The group has also distributed bags of food items and ‘recreational material’ to those in need.

Mr Ehlers said: “Unfortunately the current lockdown has recreated the isolation issue once again and the volunteers are once again contacting carers and members.

“Dementia in all its manifestations has a higher profile at present, in part because the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the needs of this particular group of people.”

The DDSA is looking for people to serve on its committee, which consists of volunteers and carers, to help enable people living with dementia to continue living in their own community by providing activities and support for carers.

Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact Mr Ehlers on 01366 388830.