Croquet club reopens with ‘careful social distancing’

PUBLISHED: 11:46 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 17 May 2020

Downham Croquet Club at Stow Hall in Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, has reopened following recent government guidelines. Picture taken prior to lockdown. Picture: Downham Croquet Club

A croquet club in Norfolk has reopened with “careful social distancing” measures in place.

Downham Croquet Club at Stow Hall in Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, has reopened following recent government guidelines. Picture: Downham Croquet Club

Downham Croquet Club announced its reopening on Wednesday, May 13 but activity officially resumed on Thursday, May 14.

The club, based at Stow Hall Gardens in Stow Bardolph, is open on a restricted basis and is allowing two people at a time to use the grounds.

An East Anglian Croquet Federation electronic court booking system has been put in place to ensure safe social distancing.

Jonathan Toye, secretary, said: “The system will make sure only two people play and they don’t come into contact.

“People will be using their own gear and not sharing equipment, which will mean there’s no cross contamination.

“We’re pleased to be playing again, I mow the lawn and set it up, so prior to this all I could do was look at it. It is good to be able to do something social again.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Mr Toye on jonathantoye@hotmail.com

