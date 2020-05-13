Search

Advanced search

34 doves to be released in Norwich to remember coronavirus dead

PUBLISHED: 01:47 14 May 2020

34 doves are to be released in Norwich to remember those who have died from coronavirus. Picture: Archant Library

34 doves are to be released in Norwich to remember those who have died from coronavirus. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Doves are to be released as part of a national remembrance those that have lost their lives due to Covid-19

The dove release at Norwich St Faith Crematorium is part of a national effort to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Archant LibraryThe dove release at Norwich St Faith Crematorium is part of a national effort to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich St Faith Crematorium will take part in a dove release at 9am on Thursday, to raise money for NHS Charities Together and remember those that have sadly died during the pandemic.

Up to 600 doves will be released in remembrance across locations in the UK, and The Crematorium and Memorial Group CMG, which owns St Faith Crematorium will also be making a donation of £10,000 to NHS Charities Together.

In Norfolk, up to 332 people have lost their lives in hospital due to coronavirus-related deaths, and local funeral directors have been central to helping families during this challenging time.

Matthew Burgess, Norwich St Faith Crematorium manager, said: “We’ll be releasing 34 doves in memory of all those that have died from coronavirus.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, cremation funerals have changed more in a matter of weeks than it has in decades.

You may also want to watch:

Restrictions on social gatherings means funeral services are being held under extreme limitations, with just very immediate family permitted to attend.

Webcasts have allowed mourners unable to attend in person to follow ceremonies online.

MORE: Funeral directors turn to new ways for families to say goodbye

Mr Burgess said: “Every day, our colleagues make sure that despite restrictions on funerals, families are able to arrange the funerals they want for their loved ones.

“But this has been an immensely challenging time for our local community, particularly for those who are bereaved, and it is right that we reflect and remember those that have tragically lost their lives.”

In total, seven locations across the UK will be releasing doves, including Portsmouth Castle.

The initiative, which was set up by Andy Freeman at Occasion Doves, is hoping that the dove release will encourage more people to donate to support NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients using his JustGiving page.

Mr Freeman said: “While we remember those that have died, we must continue to support the health and wellbeing of our NHS workers and carers on the frontline.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Domestic abuser arrested while standing in pond after chaotic car chase

Kieran Watkins was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant

34 doves to be released in Norwich to remember coronavirus dead

34 doves are to be released in Norwich to remember those who have died from coronavirus. Picture: Archant Library

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24