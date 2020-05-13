34 doves to be released in Norwich to remember coronavirus dead

34 doves are to be released in Norwich to remember those who have died from coronavirus. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Doves are to be released as part of a national remembrance those that have lost their lives due to Covid-19

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dove release at Norwich St Faith Crematorium is part of a national effort to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Archant Library The dove release at Norwich St Faith Crematorium is part of a national effort to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich St Faith Crematorium will take part in a dove release at 9am on Thursday, to raise money for NHS Charities Together and remember those that have sadly died during the pandemic.

Up to 600 doves will be released in remembrance across locations in the UK, and The Crematorium and Memorial Group CMG, which owns St Faith Crematorium will also be making a donation of £10,000 to NHS Charities Together.

In Norfolk, up to 332 people have lost their lives in hospital due to coronavirus-related deaths, and local funeral directors have been central to helping families during this challenging time.

Matthew Burgess, Norwich St Faith Crematorium manager, said: “We’ll be releasing 34 doves in memory of all those that have died from coronavirus.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, cremation funerals have changed more in a matter of weeks than it has in decades.

You may also want to watch:

Restrictions on social gatherings means funeral services are being held under extreme limitations, with just very immediate family permitted to attend.

Webcasts have allowed mourners unable to attend in person to follow ceremonies online.

MORE: Funeral directors turn to new ways for families to say goodbye

Mr Burgess said: “Every day, our colleagues make sure that despite restrictions on funerals, families are able to arrange the funerals they want for their loved ones.

“But this has been an immensely challenging time for our local community, particularly for those who are bereaved, and it is right that we reflect and remember those that have tragically lost their lives.”

In total, seven locations across the UK will be releasing doves, including Portsmouth Castle.

The initiative, which was set up by Andy Freeman at Occasion Doves, is hoping that the dove release will encourage more people to donate to support NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients using his JustGiving page.

Mr Freeman said: “While we remember those that have died, we must continue to support the health and wellbeing of our NHS workers and carers on the frontline.”