Burgling duo jailed for TV and DVD thefts

Victoria Terrace, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps. Archant

Two burglars who broke into a flat and stole DVDs and a television have been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The owner of the flat in Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, had lost her keys and had left a window unlocked, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On July 23 she was out when she received a telephone call telling her that her door was open and her dog had escaped, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

The dog was found and police officers who went to London Road South saw 35-year-old Douglas Gibson throwing stolen DVDs out of a window.

You may also want to watch:

The stolen television was recovered from a flat in Victoria Terrace and Gibson and 28-year-old Adam Bone were seen on CCTV leaving the burgled flat.

Gibson, of London Road South, Lowestoft and Bone, 28, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, admitted burglary and were each jailed for 28 months and 25 days.

Miss Nash said both men were subject to a minimum three year sentence, minus credit for their guilty pleas, because they were third strike burglars.

Bone was given a consecutive sentence of six weeks for breaching a suspended sentence.

Jamie Sawyer for Bone said his client had been drinking but had now stopped.