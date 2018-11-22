Search

Sitcom trailer filmed at holiday park

22 November, 2018 - 16:33
Katherine Nicholls, of Belton and who plays a local reporter Abigail Wentworth Picture: John Gethin

Archant

A trailer has been recorded to promote a sitcom set in Great Yarmouth that stars real people from the borough.

The scenes for Double Top, a darts-themed sitcom set in and around the resort, were shot at the Grassmere Caravan Park in Caister and will be used to help raise funds for the project.

Double Top is the brainchild of writer and director John Gethin, who appealed through this newspaper for people to apply for the main roles of his sitcom.

It stars Katherine Nicholls, of Belton and who plays a local reporter Abigail Wentworth. She is also a producer for the sitcom.

She said: “When I first read the script what struck me was that, although the script was written three years ago, the content is still very much relevant in today’s society. It is a fantastic opportunity to show how much talent and potential Norfolk really has.”

