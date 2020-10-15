Search

Warning over ‘double glazing’ doorstep callers

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 15 October 2020

BE VIGILANT: Trading Standards has issued a warning. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera.

Archant

Householders are being warned to be mindful of cold callers who have been attempting to get people to sign up to new double glazing.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following reports that a group of people are going door to door in Beccles attempting to get people to sign up with the line: “Have you heard of the Green funding?”.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Our advice is to never agree to anything, including a home visit, when approached by a cold caller on the phone, at your door or via email.

“Do your research first, and find out if it is a product or service that you want or require. You may be entitled to a grant to help you with the cost of energy improvements on your home, but don’t trust a cold caller who advises you that you are.”

In Suffolk contact Suffolk Energy Action on 0345 0371234, or call Simple Action Energy on 0800 444202.

Report all scams via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

