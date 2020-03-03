Search

Advanced search

Two women killed in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 09:35 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 03 March 2020

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Archant

Two women were killed when their car collided with a van on the A47 Acle Straight.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision which happened at around 4.50pm on Monday March 2 and involved a pink Nissan Micra travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch and the driver and the passenger of the Micra, two women aged 76 and 78, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 2.15am.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has relevant dash cam footage or information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

One motorist described seeing an air ambulance, three ambulances and two police cars on the scene.

A spokesman from the East Anglian air ambulance confirmed its Anglia One helicopter had been tasked to attend an RTC at 5.03pm.

Norfolk Fire Service sent three fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea and Carrow to the Acle straight at 5pm.

A fire service spokesman said crews rescued two casualties from a vehicle using hydraulic mechanical equipment. Crews left the scene an hour later.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 336 of March 2.

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Most Read

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

‘Failure is not an option’: Behind the scenes at Snetterton Race Circuit

Snetterton Race Circuit manager, Jamie Hopper, in the pit lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Historic bus shelter where buses no longer stop set to be restored

Historic Burnham Norton bus shelter, based on Norton Street, is set to be restored. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: Horror crash sees driver jailed after deliberately running over pedestrian

Duane Manchester has been sentenced after this horror crash in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24