Traffic heavy as double decker bus breaks down on A47

Published: 9:02 AM April 26, 2021

A double decker bus and another vehicle have broken down on the A47 - Credit: South Norfolk Police

Two vehicles, including a double decker bus, have broken down on the A47 outside Norwich.

South Norfolk Police reported at 8.31am on Monday that traffic is heavy and moving slowly on the A47 westbound between Postwick and Trowse.

Busy morning on the A47 Westbound between Postwick & Trowse. Lane 1 is closed at two separate locations while police deal with two broken down vehicles, including this double decker bus. Traffic is heavy on the road, so please pass the incidents with care & drive slowly. PC36 pic.twitter.com/zlYCdMyZVs — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) April 26, 2021

The lane is closed at two separate locations while police deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to pass the incidents "with care" and drive slowly.

The broken-down bus on the A47 is causing traffic delays - Credit: Submited



