Traffic heavy as double decker bus breaks down on A47
Published: 9:02 AM April 26, 2021
- Credit: South Norfolk Police
Two vehicles, including a double decker bus, have broken down on the A47 outside Norwich.
South Norfolk Police reported at 8.31am on Monday that traffic is heavy and moving slowly on the A47 westbound between Postwick and Trowse.
The lane is closed at two separate locations while police deal with the incident.
Drivers are being asked to pass the incidents "with care" and drive slowly.
