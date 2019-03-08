Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Love Doris Day': Fan with dementia receives letter from late icon

PUBLISHED: 19:02 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 14 May 2019

Activities coordinator, Gareth Harding, left, with Roy Oldman and his signed picture from Doris Day. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Activities coordinator, Gareth Harding, left, with Roy Oldman and his signed picture from Doris Day. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Tributes for the honey-voiced Hollywood star Doris Day flooded social media with young and old fans remembering the actress and singer as an icon.

Roy Oldman's signed picture from Doris Day, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRoy Oldman's signed picture from Doris Day, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But for Roy Oldman, of Lowestoft, Doris Day will always be the "love of his life" and he now cherishes a signed black and white photograph of the star, which was delivered to his care home just days before she died.

The 89-year-old resident of Harleston House care home in Lowestoft has loved the 1950s film star since the first time he saw her.

Despite deteriorating health and worsening dementia, he sings Black Hills of Dakota flawlessly and simply states "how could you not" fall in love with the "beautiful" Calamity Jane star.

Printed photographs of Day are perfectly positioned across from his bed and his record player is constantly fixed with one of her records.

A photograph of Doris Day hanging in Roy Oldman's bedroom, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodA photograph of Doris Day hanging in Roy Oldman's bedroom, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two months ago, Gareth Harding who is activities coordinator at the care home sparked a conversation with Mr Oldman about the Hollywood legend.

You may also want to watch:

The pair bonded over old clips of the glamorous blonde, would get lost in the collection of records and sing Que Sera Sera. At this point, Mr Oldman said he hoped to meet her.

Mr Harding said: "After I had that conversation with Roy, that he wanted to meet Doris Day I thought I would try and send her a letter."

Roy Oldman's signed picture from Doris Day, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRoy Oldman's signed picture from Doris Day, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

After thorough research, the 40-year-old found the address of her Carmel Valley home in California and detailed how her music makes him feel.

On May 5, the signed photograph of her came in the mail which read: "Dear Roy, Love Doris Day". Nine days later, she died.

Mr Harding said: "I just couldn't believe it - just a week ago she was signing the photograph.

"It was a bit of a shock - that could be the last autograph she would have done," he added, "We were amazed and shocked she passed away."

The signed picture, envelope and letter are now framed and sit at Mr Oldman's bedside and he is transfixed by it.

"I must have made an impression on her that night," he said as he read the letter.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists